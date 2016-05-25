HYDERABAD: There was the sports captain in school. She played all the games and aced her way through to impress students. She was voted to be the sports captain for her potential to play. No one cared about her how much she scored. She was the Sports Girl.

Then there is the science guy. He doesn’t just score full/full in all the tests. He is also interested in concepts like the star dust or may be outer space, while most of the other students are mugging up class notes and class work. This boy is generally labelled as the nerd.

These are the common stereotypes we came across while growing up in school and all these guys have their marked territory. That is however, not the case anymore. People today are embracing all kinds of activities. For instance, running marathons is not limited to only those who have been running since their school days. So, is pottery and writing poetry. We list out of the most popular ones with no bounds on age or gender in the city.

Running

Marathon running has become a trend in the city in the last few years. Hyderabad’s running track is one of the toughest in the country. The running community in Hyderabad, Hyderabad Runners boasts of 3000 and more runners. Training newbies and experienced ones for free, the community functions with a strategy. From the right diet to exercises that can keep runners safe, the community has it all. They train at various locations in the city.

Poetry

If you have been a closet writer all your life, you need not be anymore. With poetry reading sessions and online publishing websites, you can always send in your cherished entries and get your work published. Twin Cities Poetry Club and Gallery Cafe are active poetry-reading groups in the city that encourage people to come read their work.

Cycling

This is not a child’s play anymore. The Hyderabad Bicycling Club, with more than 1000 members meets regularly. They plan cycle rides around the city and also outskirts. With no specific training required for cyclists to be a part of the community, more and more people are considering it an adventure sport and are taking it up on the weekends.

Dancing

People have always been told about how they cannot dance. You have two left feet. But with Zumba and aerobics becoming the latest fad, dance too has become easy for people. Taking it step by step, some of them even graduate to doing a Salsa swing. There is no dearth for Zumba instructors in the city and it also doubles up as a way to be fit.

Story Telling

From toddlers to adults, everyone loves a good story. This too is catching up in the city with cultural spaces like Lamakaan, Saptaparini and Our Sacred Space encouraging story tellers. Deepa Kiran of Story Arts India is one of the few story tellers in the city who is known to mesmerise young and old alike. Parents who come along with their children are also drawn into the magic of story telling.

Pottery Making

Not limited to artists anymore, or children of potters, this art form has become one of the most popular events in the city. Currently conducted on weekends at Our Sacred Space, the place is buzzing with activity. A course for beginners and also experienced ones, the class is open for all. With limited number of people enrolling in the class, all the people who signed up for the class get equal attention.