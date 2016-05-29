HYDERABAD: Dr GV Rao, chief of gastrointestinal & minimally invasive surgery, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, here was conferred with the prestigious Dr. BC Roy award by the Medical Council of India in the category of recognising the best talents in encouraging the development of specialties in different branches of medicine.

Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was the second chief minister of West Bengal. He was an alumnus of the Medical College of Calcutta and is one of the few who completed both FRCS and MRCP simultaneously within 2 years and three months in England. After graduation, he joined provincial health service and exhibited immense dedication and hard work.

The BC Roy National award was instituted by the MCI in 1976 for work in the areas of medicine, science, politics, philosophy literature & arts. It is presented by the President of India in New Delhi on July 1 on National Doctor’s day.