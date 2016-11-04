Police busts fake job consultancy racket, 6 held

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A racket of fake manpower consultancy agencies was today busted here and six people were arrested for allegedly cheating unemployed youths by promising jobs in Gulf countries after taking money from them, police said.

The sleuths of Hyderabad Police Commissioner's Task Force raided the fake recruiting agencies in the limits of Banjara Hills, Humayun Nagar, Mahankali, Abid Road police stations here yesterday and today. The six persons nabbed were identified as - Irfan Ali Khan, Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, Syed Parvez, Syed Abdul Raheem, Mohammed Saleem Khan and Mohd Ayoob Khan, police said.

According to Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police B Limba Reddy, the six accused were cheating unemployed youths and carrying on the business of recruitment for deployment of Indian workers with foreign employers without any permission from Protector General of Emigration, Ministry of External Affairs.

Police seized 44 Indian passports, applications/bio-data and medical reports, forms of applicants, and other incriminating material from their possession. "The accused persons were running fake manpower consultant agencies and cheating the unemployed youths by posing that they had licensed/authorised agents to carry on the business of recruitment for providing jobs to Indian workers with foreign employers/companies and collecting huge amount ranging from Rs 50,000 to 1.5 lakh from each job aspirant," the DCP said.

The accused collected amounts and passports for "visa processing", but they did not provide any visas and jobs to the them and also they did not return their passports and money. They also sent some innocent people to Dubai for job by giving visiting visa. However, some job aspirants managed to return with great difficulty to their native places from Dubai and Saudi Arabia after they were given fake visas, police added.