HYDERABAD: Ever since the Korean music video Gangnam Style became a massive viral hit (2.6 billion YouTube views!), I’ve been confounded by the nature of virality on the internet, and have strived to find any semblances of theoretical underpinnings to the whole thing. Imagine my dismay when a later song called Daddy by the same artist PSY became an equally hilarious music video, with him exaggerating his dance steps, gyrating further, even though it could not quite approach the astronomical numbers of the previous one (gathering 205 million views, only).



Recently, I came across a book titled ‘Contagious’ by Wharton professor Jonah Berger. It carried the following subtitle: ‘How to build word of mouth in the digital age.’ The back-cover blurb came with an exact articulation of my PSY-related questions: ‘What makes things popular? And what is it that makes online content go viral?’ I picked it up.

Having read it now, I feel less sure about internet virality than about the clear template that seemingly-important American business books like Contagious follow. The crucial theoretical points here can be summarized in two pages. The rest is just a buffeting of the theory by carefully selected examples, of which there are so many including the platitudinous ones where one comes out of the book exhausted by the achievements of others (companies and individuals), who did what they did without (of course) knowing anything about the theories mentioned in the said book.



This brings us to the post-mortem sort of feel that books like Contagious have: success and failure (mostly success) is explained through the theory, but that is all that the theory is good for — explanations of things already done. Call it analysis if you want. Go to the end, where the author provides the gist in two-three pages, and try making something of your own using the concepts provided there. You will not know where or how to begin.

That the concepts are good for analysis and not so much for synthesis wouldn’t be all that bad if the book had worn its theory lightly and allowed for some blank spaces. By this I mean the failure to include examples that contradict the theory provided, that point to an x-factor beyond the ‘Six Principles of Contagiousness’ (as the book calls them; I find it tedious to enumerate them here). It wouldn’t look nice, it would seem that the author didn’t believe his own work; but given the open fact that no reader is going to take the theory as gospel, a little vulnerability would have gone a long way.