Brace for chilly days ahead as northerly winds sweep TS

HYDERABAD: Medak recorded the lowest temperature of 13 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The cold temperatures in the city and other districts of Telangana would continue for at least two more days as northerly winds continue to sweep the state.

This is the first spell of winter and there are more to come as temperatures would drop to eight degrees or less in districts such as Adilabad and Nizamabad, said officials from Hyderabad meteorological department.

Usually, two to three degrees of deviation from normal temperature is recorded in post-monsoon season. However, on Tuesday, deviation of five to six degrees was recorded in four observatory points of the MET department.

Temperature of 15 degrees was recorded in Khammam, Adilabad, Hyderabad and Hanmakonda. In Hyderabad, lowest of 14.7 degrees was recorded. “The northerly winds from Himalayas and other places are sweeping into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. There is no moisture as these are dry winds. By December, temperatures will further drop. Temperatures would return to normal after two to three days, but there will be more such spells,” said K Nagarathna, Scientist-B from Hyderabad meteorological department.