Medico suicide: GGH professor moves HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr VV Lakshmi of Guntur medical college on Thursday approached the Hyderabad High Court with a plea to grant stay of all proceedings in the case registered against her by the Guntur police.

Dr Lakshmi, the senior professor of Gynaecology in Guntur medical college has been evading arrest for the last several days in the case relating to the suicide of B Sandhya Rani, a post-graduate student of Gynaecology, on October 23 this year. Rani, in her diary, reportedly narrated her ordeal of being harassed by Lakshmi. Lakshmi, in her petition, denied of having any connection with her suicide. She contended that police had registered the case against her without learning facts. She said that there was no truth in the allegations made against her and that the student Rani had committed suicide for personal reasons.