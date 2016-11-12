A Heritage Trail on the Royal Wheels

Vijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Golden Chariot’, the very name spells opulence and regal elegance! It is the southern counterpart of Palace on Wheels, an enterprise of Karnataka Tourism Department. Operated by KSTDC, with Mapple Group’s able services, this luxury coach is quite popular with foreigners, NRI s and Indians with a penchant for extravagance. With an option of two tours, ‘Pride of the South’ that covers Karnataka and Goa, and ‘Southern Splendour’ that covers Tamil Nadu and part of Kerala, it is anyone’s dream to travel in total comfort and luxury. Who doesn’t like one full week of absolute pampering with the choicest wines and food on board, served in style and treated like royalty? I think all of us, at some point of time, want to be a part of the crowned heads where we can sit and enjoy in the lap of luxury and get thoroughly spoilt.

Karnataka, with its rich cultural tapestry was my first choice when I opted to travel back into history. After a rousing welcome by the Golden Chariot staff on a red carpet with rose petals, garlands and live orchestra playing traditional music, we settled down in the royal coaches.

Each cabin had a luxurious bedroom, with the best of fittings and an attached bath. Elegant foyers for each coach (named after different dynasties that ruled Karnataka) to sit and relax or read. The dining restaurants Ruchi and Nalapaka were beautifully done up, inviting and irresistible. Madira, the lounge bar, filled with the choicest liquor was another popular place with the guests. There was gym for the fitness freaks and spa for those who wanted instant rejuvenation. The executive chef with his team would throw a surprise at each meal, one excelling the other.

The best of Continental and Indian cuisines won the hearts of many, adding inches to their midriffs by the end of the trip !! With exotic dishes, just to name a few, a typical dinner menu would read like this: Assorted Pasta in Tangy Cocktail Dressing, Mulligatawny Soup, Grilled Fish served with Lemon Butter sauce, Supreme of Chicken in Tomato, Basil and Black Olive Sauce, Fried Fish with Black Pepper, Mangalore Chicken Curry, Mysore Brinjal Curry, Masoor Dal, Kori Roti , Steamed Rice...all this topped with Mango Cheese Cake, Elaichi Shrikand and tea or coffee! Rocked into sleep by the gentle swaying of the train, we woke up at Mysore with a special ensemble playing clarinet on the platform. We had breakfast on the train and left in the luxury coach for sight- seeing. Starting with the magnificent Mysore Palace, known as the Amba Vilas Palace, it is one of the grandest structures and the official residence of the Wodeyars, the erstwhile royal family of Mysore. Designed by Henry Irwin, here the Indo-Saracenic architecture blends with Hindu, Muslim, Rajput and Gothic styles, with two splendid darbar halls stealing the show.

In Srirangapatna, the capital of Tipu Sultan’s kingdom, his summer palace is an outstanding structure that was built entirely with French rosewood, complete with pillars, arches and balconies. The walls are adorned with many interesting murals depicting battles. Gumbaz is where the tombs of Tipu Sultan, his father Hyder Ali and mother Fakrunnisa Begum lie. It has a beautiful dome above, ivory inlaid doors and finely carved stone windows. That night our dinner was at the splendid Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, another imposing structure built by the Mysore Maharaja specially to host his British guests.

Our journey continued, to regions of yore, to hear the tales of lore .......on the Golden Chariot. Thus I embarked on a heritage trail rolling on the Royal Wheels. Visiting history, feeling proud of our rich cultural legacy my voyage continued. More of it later, next week!

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; blogs at www.vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)