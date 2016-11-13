HYDERABAD: Almost all banks not only in the state capital, but also across the state found themselves struggling to serve the public on Saturday, with many of them running out of Rs 100 and smaller denomination currency notes.

“By noon today I had just enough Rs 100 bills to serve just 100 customers. After that I had to ask several of the customers to come to the bank again on Sunday,” said a bank manager of a major private bank in Warangal city, who did not wish to be named.

In the aftermath of the Centre’s demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, majority of the banks across the state have been witnessing shortage of lower denomination notes creating panic among their customers. “On the morning after the ban there was very little rush at the bank. But on the second day the turn-out has been heavy,” convener of the United Forum of Banks Union, VVSR Sharma, told Express. The move was initially welcomed by a majority of the urban citizens but as the days progressed, the poor execution by the government has now become apparent, another customer felt.

It seems the banks failed to make arrangements to meet the public demand. There is a shortage of Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes with the banks. The newly released Rs 2000 notes do not find much takers as people are struggling to break it into smaller change. A typical ATM machine can dispense Rs 5 lakh worth of cash on a single day. However, the new Rs 2000 notes are smaller and the machines cannot dispense them, which has reduced the capacity of ATM machines down to just Rs 10,00,000.