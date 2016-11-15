HYDERABAD: The ongoing show at Kalakriti brings forth a series of recent works by artist Sudip Roy. He is well known for his realistic and impressionistic, figurative works. But here in the present series the artist explores the unbounded periphery of abstract expressionism in equally strong style and accent. Mutating his expression into abstract genre is like a natural extension for the artist as he fluently transforms his dialogue onto his medium.

The present series, titled, ‘Lyrical Realms’, is curated by Uma Nair. The artist has worked with an obvious spontaneity that celebrates freedom of expression and exemplifies his innate and intrinsic sense of form, colour and composition. The artist seems to have relaxed in the uninhibited outline, where colour and space become one and weave multiple allegories of ambiguous strengths.

Colour, in the paintings, flows freely into creases, folds and textured nuances that enthral. The artist makes no attempt to give dimension or details of the elements that get created on the picture surface. And yet, at times these works look like simplified reflections of water, mountains and other natural elements and sometimes reinstate other connections to real world.

The innate, deep and serene series of works are like a free flow of thoughts where the artist seems to have turned to his inner most self for inspiration. The formless terrains created on the surface are like conversations with the self, a kind of visual soliloquy. The artist relishes in the freedom of expression and fluently unveils his myriad experiences, contemplations and setbacks onto these paintings. The momentum sometimes rapid and energetic is aptly juxtaposed along with serene and quiet flow of colours.

Colour reigns royally, unanimously throughout the series of paintings. Applied in varied styles, at times it creates a soft play of subtle gradations like satin cloth and at other times it cuts the composition into sections in right angles which are sharp and have a strong structural base.

These works have a latent capacity of harmony and rhythm that cannot be missed. The subtle play of colour invigorates emotional responses. And sometimes they just unravel a moment of nameless emotion, where the viewer can exist momentarily as an indispensable part of the periphery.

The show will be on till November 30.