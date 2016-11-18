Fan(cy) dreams

Purnima Sriram By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Santosh Satyam’s bank account would swell at the beginning of every month with a fancy salary that he received from his software job, to which he was married to, for 16 long years. And of course the money would vanish quickly in feeding the needy, celebrating the birthdays of orphans and in creating a livelihood for them. Not content with the efforts, he had decided to divorce his ostentatious job and catapulted himself into a social service venture called TheGreatFan.com along with his like-minded buddies.

Giving back to the society in a fun way was Santosh Satyam’s mantra.

“One day over an elaborate discussion with my friends, we had decided to create a unique platform where people will donate money for various causes willingly and without one having to beseech them. We wanted to create a medium where if 1,000 people spend `100, it would add up to Rs 1 lakh and the same can be directed towards community building. To save a farmer (who cannot clear a debt as less as `10,000 sometimes) from committing suicide, help restore the lives of rape and acid attack victims in our country. My friends readily accepted and came forward to help me give birth to a forum where the fans and celebrities come together experience things in style and raise funds for various causes, ” he elaborates.

“We call it#CharityInStyle. My co-founder Divya Laxman, a BTech, MBA and a software consultant, who handles the tech part and curates the causes, also quit her job to support me. Then Srinivas Raju, an MS from the UK, joined us too. The core team got together in the hope of making a difference in the society,” he informs.

“The concept is to make fans meet their celebrities and make money to help a cause which can be sometimes close to the heart of the celebrity. This Sunday, we are raising funds for rape victims by arranging a fitness event with actress Rakul Preet Singh,” he elucidates.

Their first event was auction of costumes from Oka Manasu worn by the actors Niharika and Naga Shourya. The funds went to poor orphan students to fulfill their basic academic needs. The second was super bikes rally of the fans with the actor Sundeep Kishan. They all drove to an orphanage, had lunch donated the money collected to buy basic essentials for the inmates. Their third was Sundown Pool Party with actress Regina Cassandra, where more than 300 people partied with her in a five star hotel. “We raised funds for para athletes,” he says.

The group now plans to launch ‘Stop Speed’ on roads to help the orphans of accident victims by ropig in a top star. “We also want to raise education funds for more than 2,000 orphans by organising carnival for these orphans to enjoy and experience a amusement park,” the team informs. How does it work? Santosh states, “Most of the times, we bid the time and experience with a celebrity, but sometimes we raise awareness and engage our fans in raffle tickets sales.” Hailing from the software circuit, reaching the stars was a task.

“Though we have built a technologically-sound platform with all the algorithms in place, attractive appearance and we have efficient social media teams, our biggest challenge has been to meet the stars and convince them about the concept. We went to shoot locations to meet the stars and visited production houses to see if someone would talk to us. Eventually we met Ravi Panasa, Madhura Sreedhar, Induvardhan Reddy, who believed in our concept, gave us our initial campaigns and are still supportive till date,” Santosh shares.