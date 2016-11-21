Home Cities Hyderabad

This secret Gachibowli site is ‘rocking’

Adventurists indulge in rappelling, zip-lining, treasure hunt on Fakruddingutta’s monolithic rock near Manikonda.

Published: 21st November 2016 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2016 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

ThisA

Adventurists climb a rock during the fifth edition of Hyderabad Rockathan at Fakruddingutta near Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home to a monolithic rock and many boulders, Fakruddingutta (near Manikonda), is a secluded place and not many people know about it. One has to take the uphill  kacha road to reach the place which has a water body on one side. The way is be completely deserted, though it is nearby Gachibowli.

However, on Sunday, the space was brimming with people who got involved in rappelling, zip-lining, treasure hunt and other sports. At the fifth edition of ‘Hyderabad Rockathon’, organised by Society to Save Rocks in association with Greater Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC), sponsored by Telangana Tourism department, kids, youngsters and elders participated in the sports. Bouldering and slack lining, rock walk, rock quiz and doodling, were also organised.

Sangeeta Varma, treasurer, Save the Rocks Society, said, many rock formations in Deccan Plateau of Telangana dates back to 2,500 million years, which was found through carbon dating and independent research.

“When we have these old rocks, we feel it is natural heritage of the state and we need to protect them. We have to make them part of our living rather than destroying them. Rocks are reservoir of minerals. They provide home to insects, reptiles, animals, big birds. We need these breathing spaces,” Sangeeta Varma said.
To make people aware about importance of rocks, the society collaborated with GHAC to organise activities which deals with rocks.

Christina S Chongthu, managing director of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation, who was chief guest of the event, asked the Society to Save Rocks and GHAC to prepare a proposal  for conserving the rocks.

People waited patiently to try adventure sports More than 500 people participated in the Rockathon and many of them waited for their round to try rappelling and zip-lining. They squeezed themselves from spaces between boulders, climbed up and down the rocks, to reach a narrow edge of a hillock to slide down the zip-line. A student, Ghulam Hussain Qureshi,  who participated in rock-walk and other activities, said that the event brought him close to nature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp