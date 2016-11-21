This secret Gachibowli site is ‘rocking’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home to a monolithic rock and many boulders, Fakruddingutta (near Manikonda), is a secluded place and not many people know about it. One has to take the uphill kacha road to reach the place which has a water body on one side. The way is be completely deserted, though it is nearby Gachibowli.

However, on Sunday, the space was brimming with people who got involved in rappelling, zip-lining, treasure hunt and other sports. At the fifth edition of ‘Hyderabad Rockathon’, organised by Society to Save Rocks in association with Greater Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC), sponsored by Telangana Tourism department, kids, youngsters and elders participated in the sports. Bouldering and slack lining, rock walk, rock quiz and doodling, were also organised.

Sangeeta Varma, treasurer, Save the Rocks Society, said, many rock formations in Deccan Plateau of Telangana dates back to 2,500 million years, which was found through carbon dating and independent research.

“When we have these old rocks, we feel it is natural heritage of the state and we need to protect them. We have to make them part of our living rather than destroying them. Rocks are reservoir of minerals. They provide home to insects, reptiles, animals, big birds. We need these breathing spaces,” Sangeeta Varma said.

To make people aware about importance of rocks, the society collaborated with GHAC to organise activities which deals with rocks.

Christina S Chongthu, managing director of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation, who was chief guest of the event, asked the Society to Save Rocks and GHAC to prepare a proposal for conserving the rocks.

People waited patiently to try adventure sports More than 500 people participated in the Rockathon and many of them waited for their round to try rappelling and zip-lining. They squeezed themselves from spaces between boulders, climbed up and down the rocks, to reach a narrow edge of a hillock to slide down the zip-line. A student, Ghulam Hussain Qureshi, who participated in rock-walk and other activities, said that the event brought him close to nature.