HYDERABAD: On November 8, when the notes of denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were demonetised, the step was expected to weed out fake currency. Now that the new Rs 2,000 currency has hit the market, how would the government agencies detect the fake Rs 2,000 notes, if there are any in the market?

To learn about the features of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, and how to detect the fake ones, officials at Telangana’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), where fake currency are examined and detected, would write to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking for specifications embedded in the new notes.

The demonetisation move is expected to hit the counterfeit currency rackets hard. In the past few months the state police seized fake currency in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in the city on many occasions.

Meanwhile, the staff at the Forensic Science Lab would be sent to Nasik and Mysore, where the new currency is minted, to receive training in detecting fake notes.

Sources in the FSL said, “The letter is yet to be sent to Reserve Bank of India and specifications of the new currency is expected a week thereafter.”

Meanwhile, it has been more than 10-days that Rs 2,000 notes have hit the market, but, sources said, FSL has not received any case of fake Rs 2,000 counterfeit reported in the city.