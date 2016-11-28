Home Cities Hyderabad

Story of rural distress shared

In the picturesque backdrop of Qutb Shahi Tombs, a small group gathered in a circle on Sunday morning to listen to experiences of Anand Sankar, who founded a trust in Kalap, a remote village in Uttara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the picturesque backdrop of Qutb Shahi Tombs, a small group gathered in a circle on Sunday morning to listen to experiences of Anand Sankar, who founded a trust in Kalap, a remote village in Uttarakhand, and shared their interests.

Anand explained how people in the tiny village suffer from lack of access to health and education, among other facilities. After the interaction, the group headed to the tombs and founder of Hyderabad Trails, Gopala Krishna AB explained the legacy of Qutb Shahi dynasty.

Anand, who worked as a journalist, said he built a small tourism initiative in Kalap which works on zero infrastructure. The tourists would be provided with basic facilities but be willing to explore the place. However, besides tourism, through Kalap Trust, they aid primarily education and healthcare in the village.

