HYDERABAD: Despite special camps and deadline having crossed only 34,015 people opted for water meters. The response to the fixing of water meters to generate metered bills for reducing non revenue water thus got a poor response from water consumers.



Of the 8.5 lakh consumers, only 1.7 lakh had metered connections till July 31 and remaining 6.8 lakh consumers did not have water meters.

Two months ago, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) gave consumers an opportunity to compulsorily fix water meters.



With HMWS&SB deciding not to extend the time further, HMWS&SB will levy double the meter bill charges from this month.Despite HMWS&SB organising special camps in local areas requesting the consumers to install meters from the empanelled agencies for generating the metered bills only few consumers availed the facility, HMWS&SB officials told Express.



Every owner or occupier of the premises should have a working meter at his own cost. The expected outcomes of fixing meters are immediate increase in the accountability of water thereby reducing the non revenue water.



At the same time the customers will also be benefited by paying for the actual water consumed and thereby reduce the disputes on account of levying the docket average or double the charges that would be levied as per rule 28 of water supply rules which empowers the Board for the same, they added. They said that from this month, the Board will levy double the penalty who do not have water meters for the water consumed till they fix the water meters. Despite several opportunities, connections are being billed as un-metered bills.