Home Cities Hyderabad

When passion meets video, it goes viral

Composer Phani Kalyan and Bengaluru cinematographer Gomtesh decide to put their passion into a music video in three languages and taste sweet success

Published: 17th October 2016 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2016 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

WHEN_PASSION_MEETS

WHEN_PASSION_MEETS

By Swathi Sriram
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Neeve is the current song of South India which has become a viral on YouTube. An independent music album called in Neeve in Telugu, Neeye in Tamil and Neene in Kannada, is composed by our Telugu boy from Karimnagar, Phani Kalyan. Phani, who belongs to the first batch of AR Rahman’s music school, KM Music Conservatory, says, “I am enjoying the success of Neeve. Our efforts paid off and our hard work is recognised. My phone has been constantly ringing and I am swamped with notifications on my social networks since the release. Many directors and producers including Dil Raju called me. I am unable to sleep and this is my current status,” says an elated Phani Kalyan, whose music video Neeve shot in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, has become a Youtube sensation in the four south Indian states.


That none other than award-winning blockbuster director SS Rajamouli has tweeted about it is almost a seal of approval on his work.

pics: SATHYA KEERTHI


“I have had a song in  my mind for a long time and I approached Gomtesh Upadhaye, whom I met through AR Rahman’s fans group. Gomtesh, a cinematographer and filmmaker, listened to my music and agreed to do a video album. But then, it is not just the wish and will that are required to produce an independent music album. One needs money too. We approached couple of producers but none came forward as they felt it will not give any yields to them. That’s when Gomtesh suggested that we go for crowdfunding and he raised a total of Rs 1.8 lakh by putting our project on a crowdfunding website and promoting it via social network”, says Phani who is thankful to all the funders who made this project possible. The project immediately got rolled in all the three languages.


“I approached Sree Jo of Vellipomaakey song fame and he kindly obliged to pen down the lyrics for Telugu version. We started the project, but it wasn’t as smooth as we expected. There were constant hurdles including finding logistics, location, dancers, and many. I owe it to Gomtesh for overcoming these. It took us three months to complete the project and finally the video went into post production in September and was launched on October 9”.


Neeve, has a romantic and sensual angle to it. The video depicts the tuning between two individuals who have passion for each other and the art. “Unlike regular videos, Neeve is an art form. The dance and the picturisation are beyond words and our dancers Shreya Deshpande and Niranjan Harish did complete justice on screen under the guidance of choreographer Vishwakiran Nambi. Yazin Nizar and Sameera Bharadwaj rendered voice in Telugu version and my friend VS Bharan from my KMMC batch has beautifully programmed the song. It is a visual feast for any art lover and first of its kind in Telugu music world”, adds Phani  who is now awaiting opportunities in Telugu world.


“My first feature film, Pappu was released in 2010. After Pappu, I went to Chennai and composed music for a Tamil film called Konjem Koffee Konjem Kadhal” says Phani who has been doing music for non-film projects and customised albums.


“I want my music to live forever. Even if I compose one song, it should stay forever with the listener. I have another video project that’s scheduled to be released next month. It is called Chandamama. Hope, my music is recognised and Telugu music lovers will accept me soon”, says Phani who lives in Hyderabad with his wife Hiranmayee and one-year-old daughter Eesha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp