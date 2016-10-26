Home Cities Hyderabad

One-of-its-kind megalithic site in South Asia located near Hyderabad

The megalithic site, expected to be 3,000 years old, is the earliest astronomical observatory in South Asia

Published: 26th October 2016 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2016 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

megalithic site

Stones at the megalithic site in Mudumal village in Mahbubnagar district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey would be taken up in two or three days at the megalithic site in Mudumal village of Mahbubnagar, which is reportedly one-of-its-kind in South-Asia. The survey will find out if there is any design or pattern to the site, and when it started.

The megalithic site, a history professor said, is the earliest astronomical observatory from India or even South Asia. Director of Telangana Archaeology Department, NR Vishalatchy said the survey would be initiated in two to three days.

“Scientific analysis and carbon dating would be conducted to know age of the site,” Vishalatchy said.
University of Hyderabad’s history professor, Prof KP Rao who has been conducting research at the site for the past 12 years,  said that usually they come across depiction of either sun, moon or few stars in the ancient paintings or rock bruisings.  

“Depiction of a constellation of stars has so far not been noticed anywhere in India. It may be noted here that this depiction is the earliest sky chart noticed anywhere in south Asia so far,” he said. At the megalithic site which is expected to be around 3,000-years-old, there are 80 Menhirs (standing stone) which are of 10 to 12 feet high and around 2,000 smaller stones which are arranged in alignment.

But what was it used for? Prof KP Rao said the arrangement might be related to death rites and those who constructed the site seem to have some belief in orienting these monuments in particular direction. “Some alignments coincide with summer solstice while others with winter solstice. In those days, no calendar was available. Based on movement of sun, they seem to have to have used these alignments for calculating seasons and days,” he said. There are cup marks which depict constellations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp