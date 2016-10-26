One-of-its-kind megalithic site in South Asia located near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey would be taken up in two or three days at the megalithic site in Mudumal village of Mahbubnagar, which is reportedly one-of-its-kind in South-Asia. The survey will find out if there is any design or pattern to the site, and when it started.

The megalithic site, a history professor said, is the earliest astronomical observatory from India or even South Asia. Director of Telangana Archaeology Department, NR Vishalatchy said the survey would be initiated in two to three days.

“Scientific analysis and carbon dating would be conducted to know age of the site,” Vishalatchy said.

University of Hyderabad’s history professor, Prof KP Rao who has been conducting research at the site for the past 12 years, said that usually they come across depiction of either sun, moon or few stars in the ancient paintings or rock bruisings.

“Depiction of a constellation of stars has so far not been noticed anywhere in India. It may be noted here that this depiction is the earliest sky chart noticed anywhere in south Asia so far,” he said. At the megalithic site which is expected to be around 3,000-years-old, there are 80 Menhirs (standing stone) which are of 10 to 12 feet high and around 2,000 smaller stones which are arranged in alignment.

But what was it used for? Prof KP Rao said the arrangement might be related to death rites and those who constructed the site seem to have some belief in orienting these monuments in particular direction. “Some alignments coincide with summer solstice while others with winter solstice. In those days, no calendar was available. Based on movement of sun, they seem to have to have used these alignments for calculating seasons and days,” he said. There are cup marks which depict constellations.