Sujana perjury case: MD to give court the records

HYDERABAD: The XI additional chief judge of City Civil Courts of Hyderabad has directed G Srinivasa Raju, managing director of Sujana Universal Industries Limited, to appear in court on September 2, along with all the records of the company.

The judge was dealing with a complaint filed by the Mauritius Commercial Bank alleging that the MD committed perjury by filing a false affidavit, which attracts punishment under Sections 191, 193, 199, 200 and 206 of IPC, 1860.

The bank alleged that the company was willfully avoiding divulging the details of its assets to frustrate the decree and thus the examination of the MD became necessary to ascertain exact value of assets held by the company in furtherance to execute the decree. The bank has been claiming recovery of a `106 crore loan from Sujana Universal Industries, stating that the firm stood guarantee for a loan by its subsidiary company, Mauritius-based Hestia Holdings Ltd.