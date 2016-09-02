HYDERABAD: I don’t want to wear this white dress again- said some inmates pointing out the dress they were wearing to indicate that they want to leave prison for good and had no more intentions to get back to crime.

Close to 35 inmates from different prisons of Telangana attended training and counselling programme organised at the Central Prison, as part of ‘Unati’ programme, an initiative of the Telangana Prisons Department. Some inmates who took part in the programme said that they had plans to take revenge by killing people who were responsible for them getting into prisons, but they gave up such intentions after participating in the programme.

They spoke about their experiences at a programme organised in the Central Prisons on Thursday. “When I was informed of the programme, I said to the counsellor that I will not change. But I did change after one-month into it. We were explained choices which are legal (agriculture, job, business) and illegal (murders, dacoity). I chose legal form of life. I want a peaceful and legal life,” said Brahma Reddy, one of the inmates.