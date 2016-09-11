Home Cities Hyderabad

SFI to protest for hike in students' allowance on September 19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Students Federation of India (SFI) gave a 'Chalo Hyderabad' call on September 19, demanding increase in the mess charges for the students of government residential welfare schools.

"The mess charges that are being paid to students in residential welfare schools presently was fixed in 2012, based on the prices of that time. Since then, the prices of all food items and products have increased three-fold but the mess charges remain the same. As a result, students in these hostels are not getting nutritous food and are facing severe problems. Government should immediately increase mess charges so that students in these institutes do not have to starve," demanded K Ramesh, president of Student Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday. Currently `750 per month is being paid as mess charges to students for Classes 3 to 7 while `850 is being paid for students from Class 8 to Class 10. Though there is a rule that a review committee should be formed and that mess charges should be reviewed every year, no such step has been taken.  

"According to the current mess charges, a student gets `25 per day. Is it anyway possible to have three meals per day at this cost? This proves government's negligence towards poor students studying in social welfare, tribal welfare and BC welfare institutes. And in order to highlight the problems faced by these students and to pressurise the government to increase the charges, we are organising 'Chalo Hyderabad' on September 19," Ramesh said. SFI requested students, parents and activists to participate in the programme. A maha dharna will be held at Indira Park as part of Chalo Hyderabad.

