Admissions to be cancelled for students held in drunken driving cases

If you are a student, then, think twice before driving your vehicle in inebriated state in Cyberabad.

Published: 18th September 2016 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2016 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: If you are a student, then, think twice before driving your vehicle in inebriated state in Cyberabad.

The reason: if any student is caught in drunken driving, one’s admission in colleges or schools might be cancelled.

Following the death of 10-year-old Ramya’s in a ghastly mishap by students near Banjara Hills,the Cyberabad East police have taken the issue seriously. The department has decided to write to college/school managements to cancel admission of students, if any student is caught in drunken driving.

“We have caught 200 persons who were driving vehicle in inebriated state. Apart from imposing penalty, we have provided counselling to students in the presence of their family members. We have taken a decision on drunken drivers especially  those who are students/minors,” Cyberabad East police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagavat told Express.

The commissioner further stated that if any student is caught in drunken driving, the police would write to the college management to cancel his/her admission immediately for indulging in drunken driving.

“If students/minors are caught in drunken driving, the police mark them as ‘traffic rules violators’ in police records. When the students want to get passports to visit foreign countries for their higher studies, or if they are selected for government jobs, their offences will come out during police verification affecting their career,” Mahesh Bhagavat warned.

