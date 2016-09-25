Home Cities Hyderabad

Torrential rains claim eight lives in a day across Telangana

CM announces demolition drive after floods recede and says prepared for Opposition protests.

Published: 25th September 2016 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2016 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

TorrentialA

HYDERABAD: The torrential rains, pounding the state for the past three days, claimed the lives of another eight persons on Saturday in various districts, taking the total death toll to 14.

A youngster was washed away in flash floods that occurred on Manjeera River in Ananth Sagar village of Narayankhed mandal in Medak district, whereas in another incident, a young man died when an old building in which he was living collapsed at Siddipet, due to heavy rains. One more person died because of wall collapse in Kangti mandal and a child belonging to Aroor village in Sadasivpet mandal drowned in floods.

A farmer went missing when his bullock cart got washed away in flood waters in Zaheerabad mandal of Medak district. This incident happened, when the cart was swept away while crossing a stream.

In another mishap, a mother and her son were washed away in flooded Nawab Lake in Velpur mandal of Nizamabad district. The incident occurred when their car got stuck in the middle of the flooded road, adjoining the lake. Though another three persons, travelling in the car managed to escape, the mother and son were swept away in the floods. One person drowned in flash flood in the same district whereas another person was washed away in a stream in Adilabad district.

Medak, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Khammam districts are worst-hit with rivulets blocking road traffic, marooning low-lying areas and cutting road connectivity. Medak district had to bear the brunt of the heavy rains. Incessant rains in the Manjeera catchment areas and neighbouring Karnataka, Maharastra brought huge inflows of water into the Singur Project. The project reached to its full storage level and officials lifted the flood gates leaving 1.4 lakh cusecs of water to Nizam Sagar project.

As Manjeera River is in full spate, famous Yedupayala Kanaka Durga Temple in Medak district was almost submerged in floodwaters.   Because of abundant rainfall, all major reservoirs in the state such as Singur, Nizam Sagar, Sriram Sagar and Yellampalli project are gradually reaching full levels.

On the other hand, the situation in Hyderabad was some what better on Saturday as only moderate rain occurred. However, people in low-lying areas in the city, whose houses were inundated, continued to live in pathetic conditions, for the fourth day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
What will be in store for Amaravati in 2019
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp