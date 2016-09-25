Torrential rains claim eight lives in a day across Telangana

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The torrential rains, pounding the state for the past three days, claimed the lives of another eight persons on Saturday in various districts, taking the total death toll to 14.

A youngster was washed away in flash floods that occurred on Manjeera River in Ananth Sagar village of Narayankhed mandal in Medak district, whereas in another incident, a young man died when an old building in which he was living collapsed at Siddipet, due to heavy rains. One more person died because of wall collapse in Kangti mandal and a child belonging to Aroor village in Sadasivpet mandal drowned in floods.

A farmer went missing when his bullock cart got washed away in flood waters in Zaheerabad mandal of Medak district. This incident happened, when the cart was swept away while crossing a stream.

In another mishap, a mother and her son were washed away in flooded Nawab Lake in Velpur mandal of Nizamabad district. The incident occurred when their car got stuck in the middle of the flooded road, adjoining the lake. Though another three persons, travelling in the car managed to escape, the mother and son were swept away in the floods. One person drowned in flash flood in the same district whereas another person was washed away in a stream in Adilabad district.

Medak, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Khammam districts are worst-hit with rivulets blocking road traffic, marooning low-lying areas and cutting road connectivity. Medak district had to bear the brunt of the heavy rains. Incessant rains in the Manjeera catchment areas and neighbouring Karnataka, Maharastra brought huge inflows of water into the Singur Project. The project reached to its full storage level and officials lifted the flood gates leaving 1.4 lakh cusecs of water to Nizam Sagar project.

As Manjeera River is in full spate, famous Yedupayala Kanaka Durga Temple in Medak district was almost submerged in floodwaters. Because of abundant rainfall, all major reservoirs in the state such as Singur, Nizam Sagar, Sriram Sagar and Yellampalli project are gradually reaching full levels.

On the other hand, the situation in Hyderabad was some what better on Saturday as only moderate rain occurred. However, people in low-lying areas in the city, whose houses were inundated, continued to live in pathetic conditions, for the fourth day.