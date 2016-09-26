HYDERABAD: Sunday brought in some respite for Hyderabadis from the incessant rains that has left the city devastated. There was minimal rainfall in certain parts of the city, while slight drizzle started towards the evening. However, the relief is only momentary and the city needs to brace up for more heavy rains, if the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad is to be believed.

“It has been raining in Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar quite a bit, while there has been moderate rainfall over other places. It will reduce in the next two days. However, it is likely to get heavy after four days. We are expecting an increase in the upper air circulation in Bay of Bengal which will cause the heavy rain,” informed YK Reddy, IMD, Hyderabad.

Volunteer organisations take up relief work

The Robin Hood Army (RHA) has been going around the city for the past three days distributing food and water in all the inundated areas. In total, they have managed to provide food to 16,000 people over these three days.

“While individual contributions helped us feed 4,000 people, the rest came from actors Rana Daggubati and Navdeep. They coordinated with Sandeep Gudi, who has a delivery agency, V Care collected it, and then our Robins distributed it wherever needed," informed Uma Chilakmarri, city head of RHA.They covered Alwal, Sreenivas Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Malkajgiri, Anand Bagh, Nizampet, Bhandari Layout, and Miyapur. Uma added that social media has been a big channel through which they could collect food, identify and locate places and distribute it. Besides this, they also received a call from the US, from a person Chandrashekar who was trying to get in touch with his in-laws for the past three days. "Robins located them in Bhandari Layout and connected Chandrashekar to his in-laws," shared Uma. The Hyderabad Yatch Club too was in action, as they rescued a mother and her newborn.