HYDERABAD: Making it clear that any further proceedings with regard to district reorganisation in the state would be subject to final orders of the court, the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the government to file a counter affidavit on a petition challenging the preliminary notification issued for the districts reorganisation.

At this stage, the court will not stay the process of districts formation. The final notification to be issued by the government would be subject to further orders of the court on the pending writ petition, it noted.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with a writ petition filed by Avunoori Ramakanth Rao, an advocate and president of Bar Association of Siricilla, and the sarpanches of four gram panchayats in Illanthakunta mandal in Karimnagar district challenging GO No.362 issued by the government on August 22, 2016 and Form-I notification to proceeding with formation of new districts. The petitioners sought stay of all further proceedings.

Counsel Sarasani Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the statutory Rule 4(1) of the Telangana Districts (Formation) Rules, 1984 mandates the government to display the preliminary notification in the office of gram panchayats and grama chavidis.

He said that the Gram Sabhas stated that the notification had not been displayed at gram panchayats and grama chavidis. In fact, the issuance of notification itself was illegal as it has to be issued under Rule 4(1) of the Telangana Districts (Formation) Rules, 1984 and not under Section 3(5) of Telangana District (Formation) Act, 1974, he pointed out.

The senior counsel submitted that it is a clear violation of the statutory rules and respondent authorities cannot take any further action in pursuance of notification issued in the GO. The respondents are proceeding in a secretive manner without adhering to rules.

Therefore, all further proceedings in pursuance of the notifications are liable to be stayed, the senior counsel contended.