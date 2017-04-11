Home Cities Hyderabad

Opposition fears desertions to ruling TRS if Assembly strength goes up

With the Centre dropping hints that it is determined to enhance the numerical strength of the legislative Assemblies in the two Telugu-speaking states as per the AP Reorganisation Act,

HYDERABAD: With the Centre dropping hints that it is determined to enhance the numerical strength of the legislative Assemblies in the two Telugu-speaking states as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 by 2019 polls, opposition parties seem worried that this exercise might again fuel migration of leaders from other parties to ruling TRS which will be in a position to allot ticket to more candidates.


Lending credence to this argument, all opposition parties have suddenly begun making efforts to retain their respective leaders and cadres, claiming that the respective party has bright political future in the state. For instance, on Monday, TDP TS unit president L Ramana and working president A Revanth Reddy tried to boost the morale of youngsters in the party, promising that the party would field 100 youths in the 2019 polls.


“We have indications from Delhi that the Centre is going to enhance number of state Assembly seats from 119 to 153,” he said.


“This will give our party an opportunity to allot ticket to 100 young leaders in the 2019 polls. So please don’t fall prey to the machinations of TRS which is already facing headwinds following its failure to keep the promises made to various sections of people,” Revanth Reddy told the party second-rung leaders and workers at a training programme conducted at NTR Bhavan here on Monday. 


As the TDP was the worst-hit by the ruling party’s ‘Operation Aakarsh’, the yellow party appears to be now taking all possible precautions to make its leaders not to lean towards TRS in the wake of Centre’s efforts to raise the number of Assembly seats.


TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy himself swung into action to boost the morale of his party leaders. After inducting some TRS leaders from Jadcherla constituency into the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, he said, “None can stop Congress from coming to power in 2019.”


According to sources, his recent announcement that the party would announce its candidates for the 2019 polls well in advance is the part of Uttam’s plan to make its potential leaders remain with the party  even if the Assembly seats go up in number.


 “The TPCC chief’s claim that his recent survey, held across the state, predicted a rosy future for the Congress in the state  is one of such moves to boost the morale of the party leaders. This is primarily aimed at persuading the party leaders not to look towards the ruling party,” a senior Congress leader said.

