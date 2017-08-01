12-year-old nabbed while peddling ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old boy in Hyderabad, who was reportedly pushed into drug peddling by his mother and step-father, was caught by Sanathnagar police with 3.5 kg ganja in possession on Monday.

The boy was on his way to Fatehnagar railway station to handover the ganja to customers, police said.

The boy, son of Rajeshwari, is a resident of Sanathnagar. He studied till class II and dropped out from school. His mother, who married another man identified as Osman alias Jahangir, is a flower seller. Due to financial crunch, Osman and Rajeshwari asked the boy to sell ganja.

The boy has been produced before Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a juvenile home.