Values through cartoons?

HYDERABAD: Growing up in the 90s in India! Ahh... this topic is a great conversation starter. It rekindles so many memories only because kids back then were bombarded with so many changes (read westernisation and cable tv) which the previous generations vastly remained inaccessible to. But not every thing was hunky dory. The changes also meant that parents were unable to analyse their child's behaviour and take remedial action.



For example, Kaushik, a 90s kid, recalls how his parents were miffed with his aggressive behaviour. Whenever Kaushik beat up his friends and siblings with a belt or a cricket bat, his parents used to pinpoint his aggressive behaviour to watching wrestling. Even though the parents ensured that he doesn't watch that show, Kaushik's aggression worsened day by day. Little did they realise that the trigger for aggression was not the wrestling show. The 'criminal' was none other than Tom and Jerry! Yes cartoons play a pivotal role in a child's development and the need of the hour is to ensure that a child learns the essence of kindness through this medium.



Moving on the millennials, last week, we saw how a Mumbai teen fell prey to the Blue Whale challenge (an internet game, where the player is assigned tasks and the final challenge is to commit suicide).

Gone are the days when kids cried for remote to watch Oswald, Noddy, Pingu, Bob the Builder, which promoted values such as helping others, kindness, understanding pain and supporting friends. It’s now on a different mode now.



Sashwati Banerjee, Managing Director, Sesame Workshop India, agrees and points out that compassion and kindness are important values that children in India need today to become more sensitive to the pain and suffering of others. “Multiple studies have shown that prosocial behaviours like kindness are linked to academic success in children as they enhance children’s self-regulation skills such as emotional control and capacity to pay attention, which in turn affects learning, attention and memory,” she adds.



The kindness study conducted by Sesame Workshop in US last year shows that a lot of parents and teachers often worry that the world is an unkind place for children. Additionally, they also believe that today’s children are generally more disrespectful and that people generally do not go out of their way to help others. Though this is a western study, there is a broader need for cultivating kindness across the globe including in India.



While parenting skills might come under question for such behaviour, how can cartoons help children? Do we have to reconsider the cartoon content?

Answering all the anxious questions, Sashwati says that brain development is at its peak during the early years and the content kids are exposed to during these years have a deep and long term impact on them.



She adds, “It impacts their lifelong habits and skills. At a young impressionable age, cartoon or other characters that children watch on TV are a big influence and shape their thoughts and habits. This is evident from the discomfort parents have expressed with some types of shows like Shin chan and Doraemon, highlighting the adverse psychological impact they have on kids. Kids look up to these characters as role models and emulate them.” There is no doubt that cartoon characters influence children. The question is to develop and broadcast content that allows children to understand and respect differences, challenge stereotypes, cultivate empathy.



“This is where shows like Blue’s Clues, Sesame Street or Galli Galli Sim Sim in India ( Indian adaptation of Sesame Street) come to play,” she opines. Sesame Street aka Gali Gali Sim Sim is an all-out educational interactive programme. Sashwati assures Galli Galli Sim Sim is lot more fun as Elmo, Chamki, Grover and other muppets spread the message of kindness and empathy to children.



“The Galli friends dance to foot tapping songs, make new friends, add new words to their vocabulary and learn to be kind. The world famous Cookie Monster, the furry frensied muppet, makes his debut on the Galli to show the young viewers how one can be kind to self and others through self-regulation. We have also introduced a new segment where Bert and Ernie take the viewers to the fairy tales land where they are seen enacting characters from the classic fairy tales. There is also a fresh segment centred on friendship which reflects colours of camaraderie shared by the characters,” she educates about the show and urges the parents to snatch the tab/ipad/laptop and mobiles for a while.



Although it was school that taught us the language, it was the cartoons like Top Cat, The Simpsons, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that taught us how to put the language to good use. Do such shows help us improve our vocabulary? Sashwati says the show has been designed for the Indian audiences in Hindi and dubbed into six regional languages. “It contains special segments which focus on building vocabulary and help kids learn new letters and words along with its meaning and usage in a play-based manner. For the English content, viewers from India can watch the Sesame Street videos on Youtube or on www.sesamestreet.org,” she concludes. The Sesame Workshop in India (SWI) started its ninth season of Galli Galli Sim Sim on July 22 (10.30 am) on Doordarshan.