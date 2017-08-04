Perfect spice blends

Ivy Chatterjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We don’t need to cook fancy food items, just the good from fresh and right ingredients makes a delicious dish. This makes Hira Panna Xpress, located at Secunderabad, unique. We are familiar with North India’s favourite snack – paratha. This place has a wide variety of parathas on the menu that you can try out for refreshingly new versions of the same delicious taste. They are filling, nutritious and are made in a number of different ways, with a variety of stuffings.



The humble aloo paratha makes an awesome evening, clubbed with some tangy Amritsari chutney, achaar(Indian spicy pickle) or raita (a yogurt side-dish). If you are health-conscious, you can replace it with daal makhani. We can’t help but love the cheese and paneer paratha. Perfectly cheesy and stuffed with paneer this is a must try. They manage to keep the paratha from not being too heavy. For an authentic yet Punjabi taste, try the mixed vegetable paratha. The mixed paratha has the perfect mixture of vegetables and herbs, making it a delicious and healthy addition to the list. Next is the lachha paratha. It is flaky and layered, crisp on the outside and soft in the interiors. Served with a big dollop of butter this is absolutely lip smacking.



They have a wide variety of parathas for you to sample. Finishing one can be quite a task with the generous helpings of butter, sliced onions, dal makhani and curd. The parathas are perfectly fried and come in a wide variety of stuffings. Try out all their special options that are just a perfect mixture of ingredients. Don’t miss rose faluda. They even have Jain options for selective diets. Stuffings like rajama cheese can also be tried. You can also get authentic tasting lassi.