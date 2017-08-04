Home Cities Hyderabad

Perfect spice blends

 We don’t need to cook fancy food items, just the good from fresh and right ingredients makes a delicious dish.

Published: 04th August 2017 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2017 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Ivy Chatterjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We don’t need to cook fancy food items, just the good from fresh and right ingredients makes a delicious dish. This makes Hira Panna Xpress, located at Secunderabad, unique. We are familiar with North India’s favourite snack – paratha. This place has a wide variety of parathas on the menu that you can try out for refreshingly new versions of the same delicious taste. They are filling, nutritious and are made in a number of different ways, with a variety of stuffings. 


The humble aloo paratha makes an awesome evening, clubbed with some tangy Amritsari chutney, achaar(Indian spicy pickle) or raita (a yogurt side-dish). If you are health-conscious, you can replace it with daal makhani. We can’t help but love the cheese and paneer paratha. Perfectly cheesy and stuffed with paneer this is a must try. They manage to keep the paratha from not being too heavy. For an authentic yet Punjabi taste, try the mixed vegetable paratha. The mixed paratha has the perfect mixture of vegetables and herbs, making it a delicious and healthy addition to the list. Next is the lachha paratha. It is flaky and layered, crisp on the outside and soft in the interiors. Served with a big dollop of butter this is absolutely lip smacking. 


They have a wide variety of parathas for you to sample. Finishing one can be quite a task with the generous helpings of butter, sliced onions, dal makhani and curd. The parathas are perfectly fried and come in a wide variety of stuffings. Try out all their special options that are just a perfect mixture of ingredients. Don’t miss  rose faluda. They even have Jain options for selective diets. Stuffings like rajama cheese can also be tried. You can also get authentic tasting lassi.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp