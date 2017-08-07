Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 99 lakh in old notes seized; five arrested

FIVE persons, including an engineering student, who were in possession of demonetised currency notes of denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth Rs 99 lakh, were arrested.

Published: 07th August 2017 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2017 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons, including an engineering student, who were in possession of demonetised currency notes of denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth Rs 99 lakh, were arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force police here on Sunday. Old notes of the value of Rs 99 lakh were seized.

According to police, the accused procured the notes from several persons promising to exchange them for new notes and were caught red-handed at Sanjeeviah Park. One of the arrested is V Sai Kumar Reddy (22), an engineering student and resident of Church Colony in Uppal. The others are T Sai (24) of Miyapur, T Prasad (35) of Narsaraopeta in Guntur district of AP, B Nagendar (42) of Jangaon district and P Ram Babu (36) of Gaddiannaram.

Police said Sai Kumar and T Sai planned to earn money by exchanging old notes for new ones. They collected old notes worth Rs 99 lakh from one Praveen two days ago. They struck a deal with one Prasad and offered him a five per cent commission. Prasad contacted brokers Nagender and Rambabu. The accused arrived at Sanjeevaiah Park with old notes. Getting wind of this, police carried out raids and detained the accused. The seized notes and accused were handed over to Ramgopalpet police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
demonetised currency notes Hyderabad Task Force police notes seized

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp