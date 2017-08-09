HYDERABAD: The driver and cleaner of a DCM van, which was ferrying cattle were assaulted by a gang of five cow vigilantes on Monday night on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident took place under Bibinagar police limits on the city outskirts.

Police have seized the van and taken the duo into custody. A case was registered against them for transporting cattle without any valid documents. Police have also denied any physical assault on the two by the so called gau rakshaks.

Police said Hyderabad based trader Abdul Ahad purchased 23 bulls from Kurvi of Mahabubabad district and was transporting the cattle to Hyderabad on Monday night.

"As the van reached Bibinagar locality, two youngsters said to be gau rakshaks stopped the van and started shouting gau matha slogans. I got down from the van and tried to tell them that it was not cows but bulls. Suddenly, the two youngsters assaulted me and my driver without checking the animals. I bought the 23 bulls and was transporting them to Hyderabad for slaughtering," Abdul Ahad told the New Indian Express.

As he was arguing with the two, three more gau rakshaks joined. The vigilantes, now numbering five, reportedly thrashed Ahad and his helper before informing the police.

Soon, a police team led by Bibinagar sub-inspector D Suresh Kumar reached the spot and took Abdul Ahad and his driver into custody.

Denying that anyone has assaulted Abul Ahad, the sub inspector said that the two were found to be transporting bulls without any valid documents of their purchase.

"We have rescued the animals and have shifted them to a gaushala located in Teacher's Colony near Vanasthalipuram. Based on a complaint, we have registered cases against Ahad for illegal transport and cruelty to animals," sub-inspector said.