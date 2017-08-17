University of Hyderabad students, faculty slam report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some sections of University of Hyderabad students and faculty members on Wednesday slammed the MHRD-appointed Justice AK Roopanwal inquiry commission report which was uploaded by the University Grants Commission on its website on Monday. The report was earlier uploaded by MHRD on June 6 on its website this year.The report, vindicating UoH V-C Prof Podile Appa Rao in the case of Rohith Vemula’s suicide, was leaked last year and reported in media. It had said that Rohith was not happy with the activities going on around him.

Dontha Prashant, an ASA leader and close friend of Rohith Vemula said, “It has been so many months since the police case was filed but none of the accused have faced any police action till now.” The students are planning the further course of action to respond to the report. Prof K Laxminarayana, former head of UoH Teachers’ Association said, “To find out Rohith’s caste was not among the terms of reference of forming the inquiry commission.”

Munna Sannaki, president of Ambedkar Students Association at UoH, said, “Even when Rohith had written in his suicide note that his father had no role to play in his life, the inquiry commission went about investigating Rohith’s father’s caste and trying to nullify Rohith’s SC status.”