Meet To Sleep campaign for Nirbhaya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Between 12 noon to 4:30 pm today (Saturday), citizens across cities are planning to assemble under a tree to protest in a novel against what happened to Nirbhaya five years ago. A Facebook post which reads: “Take a nap in a public park. Build this action where you are.

Do this with a group or go solo. Meet To Sleep , for our right to live free from fear. Take a nap in your public parks. Sleep. Alone. Together. We sleep to fight fear. We sleep to fight fear, through trust and belonging. In sleep we assert our right to be defenceless. In sleep we protest. Create a #MeetToSleep where you are. Build the action with your community - partner with us. Take it to your organisation, university campus, workplace, neighbourhood parks.

Or do this solo. Register now!” is catching people’s attention. A global campaign #MeetToSleep (search with the hashtag on Facebook for details) is to make people not to give up their fight for safer environments for women. The event has been planned simultaneously in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Manali, Chennai, San Francisco, Bhopal. Sangat, which fights against patriarchy, along with BlankNoise project is conducted this event.