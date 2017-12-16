Home Cities Hyderabad

First World Telugu Conference off to a colourful start 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls for further steps to promote the language.

Published: 16th December 2017 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2017 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first World Telugu Conference being held in the state took off to a  glittering start at LB Stadium here on Friday amidst a large number of language lovers attending the meeting.  
Inaugurating the conference, Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu suggested that Telugu language should be encouraged in Public Service examinations and be made a part of governance. The Vice President while stressing the need for collective action for promoting Telugu, said usage of Telugu on internet must be encouraged and more online courses in Telugu should be offered. He wanted more old literary books in Telugu be made available online .

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the World
Telugu Conference at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on
Friday  | Express PHOTO

All other states, where Telugus live in large numbers,  should have Telugu schools, he suggested.  He hoped that Andhra Pradesh would follow the lead of Telangana and make Telugu language a part of their education and governance.Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recited Telugu poems  of  Pothana and Vemana and also ‘Sathakams’.  He also promised to resolve problems of Telugu Pandits soon.

Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan and others also spoke. 
Telangana Sahitya Akademi chairman Nandini Sidha Reddy, government advisor KV Ramanachary and others were present.

After the Vice President declared open the conference, colourful fireworks were set off. Around 8,000 delegates from 42 countries, 17 states and one Union Territory attended the conference. The conference began with traditional Perini dance.

Varavara, Venugopal detained,  later set free
As many as 18 members of  Virasam including revolutionary poet Varavara Rao and Editor of Veekshanam magazine N Venugopal were taken into preventive custody by the  police. Virasam members, who gave a call to boycott the World Telugu Conference, planned to stage protests at Sri Sri’s statue on the Tank Bund on Friday. Task Force sleuths  took them into custody at their houses and shifted to Kanchanbagh police station. They were later set free at 11 p.m.

