HYDERABAD: As we prepare to ring in the New Year and bid farewell to 2017, the online travel agency Expedia presents its shocking findings which labels India as the 5th most vacation-deprived nation. And this is not the first time that India has bagged that position, the repetition has been there time and again. Even when the holiday season begins, there have been less bookings and several have been cancelled thanks to the self-set goals of over-achievement or trying to set an example by not taking leaves.

Sample the data: on a one-week vacation, 37 per cent Indians check their work email/voicemail more than once per day, 21 per cent check once per day, and 10 per cent never check. But what is it that’s making them fall into a repetitive pattern? It’s not just non-stop work, it’s also that most of them especially in the age bracket of 25 to 45 think vacation days can be saved up in case something urgent comes up. Does it indicate a fear factor? Or a combination of several other reasons?

The survey shows that 47 per cent of people in India don’t want to go vacationing because they want to save it for future use. Many say that the management often thinks of their request/demand of off days as a pretence to stay from work. Says 29-year-old Ruchita Joshi working as a sales executive in a major Indian FMCG sector, “I have even worked on Sundays so that I can achieve/overachieve the target. Since, the team’s target doesn’t get completed I am supposed to chip in for more business and hence my leaves are denied on a perpetual basis.” She’s thinking of leaving the organisation and even changing the industry.

While sales has its own set of typical overwork problems, other industries, too, make the employees work overtime drumming into their heads that work is to be given preference no matter what. Shares Prasoona Janela working for a retail company says, “The management actually doesn’t ban you from availing leaves, but you are in a way made to feel ashamed if you take long vacations even though it’s with family. Hence, I save the same for any emergency.”

But is it just the management pressure that makes employees shy away from taking vacations/leaves? Ravi Chundru working for a pharmaceutical organisation says, “There are colleagues in the team who work for more hours than is required and hardly take offs. I often feel that I’ll be left behind in the race which will also affect my appraisal. Nobody stops me from taking leaves, but I’m extra conscious not to let vacation affect my job.” Clearly, people in the country are scared of taking offs. So what does it signify for the working class? Says Mridula Kank a lifetsyle consultant, “It only means a tired generation which will get more tired if the pattern continues resulting in work with more mistakes which, will affect not just the overall production but the health of employees as well.”

It’s not just physical fatigue that she’s talking about, those who don’t take time off from work for a long stretch of time run the risk of getting affected by anxiety, ADHD, depression and more mental disorders. The only solution is: “People need to think about their well being and begin taking offs and realise that health is wealth,” asserts Mridula.

FINDINGS

Vacation Patterns

n One or two long vacations (more than one week in length)- Highest: Brazil (61%), Argentina (56%), Mexico, Finland (49%) | Lowest: Austria (24%), Malaysia (22%), Japan (19%) | India (46%, up from 41% in 2016)

n Mix one long holiday and several short vacations- Highest: Austria (57%), Germany (53%), Norway (50%) | Lowest: South Korea (18%), Japan (13%) | India (26%, up from 41% in 2016)

n Several short vacations/long weekend trips - Highest: Japan (49%), South Korea, Taiwan (39%) | Lowest: Germany (10%), Finland (9%), Norway (6%) | India (24%, down from 36% in 2016)

n I don’t take the vacation days I get- Highest: South Korea (6%), Japan (5%), Austria (4%) | Lowest: Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Singapore (0%) | India (2%)

n Extend business trips by a few days- Highest: Thailand (5%), India, Mexico (3%) | Lowest: USA, Argentina, Denmark, Germany, UK, Finland, New Zealand (0%)

Vacation + Work = Vacation Deprivation

n 57% Indians decide the length of a trip basis the impending workload after they come back from vacation

n Indians have not taken a holiday in the last six months because 37% can’t afford a holiday, 36% can’t get time off from work and 27% are saving up time for a long holiday

n On a one-week vacation, 37% Indians would check their work email / voicemail more than once per day, 21% check once per day and 10% never check

n 33% Indians feel more stressed by checking in at work while on holiday while 26% feel less stressed

n 60% Indians in total agree that they feel somewhat or very vacation deprived

n Indians rank no. 1 in the world for feeling very vacation deprived (25%)

n Indians feel that they deserve 14.5 more vacation days (rank #3 globally) over and above what they get today, preceded by UAE (29.8) and Brazil (14.8) {number of days calculated by median of all values}

n 55% Indians feel that being vacation deprived results in decreased productivity

n 76% Indians say their employers are supportive of them taking their vacation time

n Indians feeling guilty, about taking their vacation days (10%)

n 67% Indians have cancelled or postponed vacation plans because of work, Thailand (75%), UAE (70%)

n While 74% Indians said that they preferred unlimited vacation policy, only 23% said that their employer currently has an unlimited vacation policy