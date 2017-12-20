HYDERABAD: I f you thought Hyderabad’s traffic is maddening and have always cribbed about the fact that you’ve rarely clocked in 40 kmph in the city, well here’s someone you may want to learn from. Sumit Panjabi goes all the way to Chennai, Chikmagalur and Coimbatore from Hyderabad to race to his heart’s content. His passion to gear up on the hot wheels takes him to places, wins him accolades and gets his adrenaline racing. Sumit’s Snap Racing is a global car rally team that operates in India and the US and has become a sensation in the Indian rallying scene.

“Snap Racing has been a tale of passion and love for the go-getter and is a childhood dream that came true. Every component of the venture is attached to something of sentiment.” says Sumit, founder of Snap Racing based at a two-floor office at Khan Lateef Khan estate near Fateh Maidan in Hyderabad. Incidentally, the 41-year-old racer also runs his tax consulting business Advantage One and moved to Hyderabad as he thought it was a fertile ground for it.

Why the name Snap Racing? Sumit, who has his roots in Lucknow, says he snapped, instead of speaking, since childhood to communicate with family and friends. So when he started his dream company to create a structured model of rallying, he decided on the name. Nothing great comes without a little struggle. The computer science graduate from the UK initially began racing as an amateur teenager who fantasised cars, like every other teenage boy from 1999 to 2003.

The chance of converting his passion into an opportunity in the social setting was not an option because of lack of resources and finance. As heartbreaking as it was, Sumit let go of his passion to take up tax consultancy to earn for himself and the family. He did not look back until he found a viable entrepreneurial opportunity to finally hit the tracks. And the trouble did not end just when the opportunity was found. In order to put his heart and soul into the venture, he was left with convincing his family. The idea did not sound great to anybody in the family due to lack of existing success stories in the field of rallying accompanied by various levels of risk to the life an individual involved. They say what is meant to happen will eventually find its way.

A determined Sumit kickstarted his career with the complete support of his family and formed his core team that consists of a chief engineer who works on the car, the navigator who deals with the routes and the driver. The process of winning in a rally may look like it takes good luck to crack it, but Sumit clarifies that it is not. The process begins with going on a recce, which is a route check of the rally to analyse the different strategies to win a rally. The car then has to be tested for the particular terrain. Most importantly, the driver needs to be mentally prepared by getting into the zone of the rally. Steady preparation is done for about a week before the rally takes place.

The workshop for developing the cars is set at Bengaluru as there is greater availability of testing facilities and tuners to tune the engines. The entry fee for rallies is typically around Rs 30,000 and the prize money often ranges between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. However, it is never the money that matters to Sumit who willingly puts in 10 to 20 hours a week during lean days and almost the whole day as the rally date approaches.

Snap Racing’s first race was held in Sriperumbudur in Chennai at the Madras Motor Sports Club in 2013. The first experience always being one of its kind, the car toppled in the first seven kilometres itself. With more experience, came greater stability in the field. Chennai clearly pointed out the strengths and weaknesses of the start-up. The Indian Rally Championship organised by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India is the premiere racing championship in India that conducts six events throughout the year. Snap Racing hosts several practice events and is constantly gearing themselves up for the events throughout the year.

“Rallying is a sensitive field with equally healthy competition. Most of the drivers and co-drivers are often found spending time outside the tracks having small talks and laughter. This does not mean that they don’t take the sport seriously. Every move is marked by the teams and any dishonest or unfair act is not spared. People constantly try cutting corners and keep their sides clean. But true passion alone works in the long run,” says Sumit.

A threat to life as it is stereotypically considered, racing seems to be safer than travelling on the road. Safety is given high importance while innovating a car. Snap Racing’s cars are built for safety, he sasys. Specially designed front section of the cockpit, racing seats which are dug in, racing seat belts are present along with fireproof suits and helmets to protect the driver. The car also has a fire extinguishing system of its own. Using these elements in a car is a driver’s guide to coping with fear.

In a quest to identify the eligible drivers of tomorrow with the right temperament and intelligence, Snap Racing is launching its Young Driver’s Program encouraging youngsters without the resources to explore the field. “Its not just about straight road and throttle all the way and see the speedometer going 250. That’s not racing, you should know when to slow down as well,” says Sumit. Also being one of the elite rally teams in the country, The “Arrive and Drive programe” for those who don’t want to go through the hassle of building a car has been formulated. Bringing these two programmes into execution is in the pipeline for 2018.

How many rallies did they participate

As a team, we have been taking part in six rallies every year since 2013

Wins: First place in 10 rallies and top three in the rest

Most recent win was at At Coffee Day India Rally held at Chikmagalur in November 2017

Upcoming ones: Six in the US and six in India at Nasik, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Chikmagalur

Favourite teams: Ford Motor Sport internationally and Arka in India

Their series of cars consigned for rallies are the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 which is used for international events, Mistubishi CB, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Honda City.