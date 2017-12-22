HYDERABAD:The students of Pioneer Institute of Hotel Management headed by Principal, T Chandra Mohan along with Trinity College of Hotel Management whose principal is Vivek King have organised a Christmas food carnival from till December 24 at the college premises in Ramnagar.

The beautifully decorated event seems to be one of its kind in the city displaying a wide variety of Christmas themed dishes including the Christmas pudding, rum soaked fruit cake, Yule log, chocolate and mango mousse, churros, Goan special schezwan masala fish and different kinds of exotic sandwiches.

The event was organised after adequate planning by the students themselves with 10 stalls showcasing professionalism in their conduct. The carnival was decorated keeping minute details in mind. An enormous snowman was built amidst out of plastic glasses and kept colourful lights. A lovely Christmas tree stood in the centre along with a fully edible gingerbread house.

Melodious Christmas songs set the jolly mood of the season. The carnival was inaugurated by popular vah-chef Sanjay Thumma who said, “This carnival is a part of growth for every student. It teaches them the concept of ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’ and lets them experience the joy of entrepreneurship.” Students are exposed to the commercial aspect of Christmas food served around the world at ridiculously reasonable prices.