HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year again when there’s frisson all around for relishing that fruit-encrusted slice of the Christmas cake or awaiting the thickening of silken gravy to be poured on the tender turkey; and while you dream of your kitchen slowly wrapped in aromas and flavours of roast and rum, preparing yourself for that generous bite of roulade and the relaxed sip of wine, the city restaurants prepare unique festive items for you to savour and remember till the New year feast takes over. So dress in your best, pick your car keys and walk to the celebration table in the place near to your place. Relish the portions and celebrate the festival of food and merrymaking.

Joy in a jar

At Nutmeg –The Gourmet Shop, ITC Kakatiya, try their signature Christmas Plum Pudding Jar for Rs 800+ taxes. The delight is made using ingredients like mounakkh, sultanas, dehydrated mulberries and a secret blend of tropical spices macerated a little over a year in a blend of fine spirits. It is the creation of chef Francis Fernandes.

Taste the difference

At Encounters, Taj Krishna try their unique festive dish Black currant & Pistachio Stuffed Turkey Roulade with Cranberry Sauce as part of the X mas eve buffet on Christmas eve dinner. The cranberry jelly gives the turkey a select flavour. It’s priced at Rs 2,500/+ taxes. Sous chef Mohit Mishra has given it a little twist to present the bird as roulade instead of traditional stuffed turkey.

Potatoes on platter

Enjoy the festive chill with Jacket Potatoes prepared with zucchini, mushrooms, waterchestnut, and celery. The piri piri keeps your tummy and tongue warm. It’s available for Rs 395 at China Bistro.

Berry good

For something rich and tasty try Amaretto Cherry Creamuex Raspberry Mousse with Pecan Nut Sponge. Priced at Rs 550+taxes, you can buy it from The Square restaurant, Novotel Hyderabad airport.

East meets west

Have you ever tasted tomato appam with quail stew and avocado for Christmas brunch? Well, try it at Verandah Restaurant, The Park. The dish comes topped with quail eggs and butter head salad. Priced at Rs 625 the dish is a fusion with local palate and other Christmas special ingredients like red currants, candied naval orange peel and cheese.

Bread and better

Try Dresdner stollen at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace at Rs 1,200 per kg. It is a traditional German fruit bread eaten during the Christmas. It is made with dry yeast, rum soaked dry fruits, nuts, sweet spices and covered with icing sugar. This is the oldest dish amongst other Christmas delights whose ingredients are known to contribute to good health.

Duck it

Glocal Junction offers Kerala Duck Roast instead of a European one cooked in Kuttanadan style. Prepared by chef Sajaid, it is on the Christmas brunch menu.