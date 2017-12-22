Home Cities Hyderabad

MTech grad, three others held for ‘rice pulling’ fraud

 Four Four persons including a 52-year-old M Tech graduate of NIT Warangal, who duped a number of people on pretext of selling rice pulling material, were arrested by Task Force police here

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Four persons including a 52-year-old M Tech graduate of NIT Warangal, who duped a number of people on pretext of selling rice pulling material, were arrested by Task Force police here on Thursday. Police seized rice, bowls, coins and `34 lakh in cash.The arested persons are -- Vema Anjaneyulu (38), a real estate broker and resident of Bodanpadu of Prakasham district in AP, Md Fazaluddin, civil contractor and resident of Jeedimetla, T Bablu (41), a resident of Gowliguda and S Babu Rao (52), native of Nandigama of AP.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao said that Bowenpally police received a complaint from G Vishnumurthy (48), a car driver stating that in December, 2016, he came in contact with one of the miscreants Babu Rao when he went on a trip as a car driver. The accused posed himself as DRDO scientist and explained about the rice pulling business and rice pulling objects.

He lured the complainant to invest `20 lakh promising that he could gain `2 to 3 crore through rice pulling objects within a short time. He further introduced his associate, Anjaneyulu as the supplier of rice pulling objects. Believing them, the victim further roped in his friends to invest money in rice pulling business.
The fraudsters, Babu Rao and Anjaneyulu received an of `20 lakh from five victims. Similarly, the accused was involved in another case .

