HYDERABAD: Poor recovery of property in sensational cases is the result of certain laws that prevent the police from resorting to ‘special interrogation’ techniques, Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya during the annual year-end press conference held at his office in Gachibowli here on Friday. In 2017, as many as 24, 250 crimes have been reported to the Cyberabad police, of which 3,378 related to property. The total money lost in the property crimes is over `18.70 crore whereas the money recovered is only `8.17 crore or 44 per cent of the property stolen.

There is an increase of 31 per cent in the crimes reported in Cyberabad this year. There are 273 cases of cyber crime, most of which were attributed to personal revenge and crime against women. Speaking about the recovery of property, the commissioner said that some offenders were too stubborn to disclose information on the stolen property and unless they were interrogated in special ways, police could do little about recovering the property. In cases like the RC Puram Muthoot Finance robbery, there was mafia behind it. Even police received threats and the criminals hired leading defence lawyers from Mumbai to fight their case.

Answering a query on the poor recovery of the property in certain sensational cases, he said “Our hands are tied while interrogating the hardcore criminals. We can not use certain ‘techniques’ against them and they are hardcore to such an extent that they would not reveal anything about the concealment of property. Negotiations too did not work as they were ready to undergo imprisonment rather than come clean.”

Cases in Rajendranagar highest in the country

The Rajendranagar police station in Shamshabad division of Cyberabad police commissionerate has got the highest number of cases reported in the country — 2,597 registered since January this year

The cases are — road accidents (190), fatal road accidents (34), dowry deaths (2), suicides (4), domestic violence (144), women murder (2), rape cases (15), kidnap (3), misbehaviour with women (184), missing (244) and a few other petty cases

The cases month-wise are — 213 in January, 187 in February, 207 in March, 174 in April, 285 in May, 271 in June, 264 in July, 262 in August, 201 in September, 213 in October, 170 in November and 150 till date in December

