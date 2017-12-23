HYDERABAD: It has been seven years since Y Chander and Suhasini have been married and in the meantime, Suhasini has suffered four miscarriages. Her family has been squarely blaming the unruly treatment meted out to Suhasini by her in-laws. The same reasons allegedly led the brothers to take the law in their hands.

G Vinay, Suhasini’s brother, surrendered before the Neredmet police along with his brother and two friends at around 4 pm. He told the police that he had murdered Chander for his sister’s sake.

“He has been torturing her for seven years now. My sister had four miscarriages due to the constant torture that he and his mother subjected her to. Yamjala used to even slash my sister’s wrist at times,” he told the cops.

Investigating the case, the police have learnt that there have been three cases registered against the deceased earlier. These include an attempt to murder case, a dowry harassment case, and a case under Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989.

A passer by at the scene of offence, Subhashini, said, “The woman has definitely gone through a lot forcing her brothers to take such an extreme step. As women, we always suffer as justice is delayed and even the accused get away with minimum punishment reducing the fear factor.”

Meanwhile, psychologists from the city said that it is due to the complacency that anyone can get away with minimal punishment that people resort to such crimes.

Kalpana G Sringar, a psychologist, said that issues arising in marriages should be communicated promptly with elders so as to avoid extreme reactions. It has almost become sure that one can come out on bail even after committing a horrendous crime like a murder, she added.