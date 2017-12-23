HYDERABAD: Students of Hyderabad have better calculation skills and their everyday math performance is better than those from other cities. According to Cuemath, a maths-learning programme for children, 80 per cent of students in the city are better at everyday maths.

The survey report released on the occasion of National Mathematics Day celebrated on December 22, was conducted on a sample of 20,000 students across India with a focus on six cities - New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad.The data reflects that a majority of students face the most difficulty in topics like algebra, integers, rationals and geometry.

“During the survey, we found that while both boys & girls are at par with each other, 61 per cent of the girls showcased better accuracy in everyday math and Geometry while 68 per cent of boys demonstrated better accuracy in Numbers & Operations and Data Handling,” said Manan Khurma, founder and CEO, Cuemath.