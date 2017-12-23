HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure at GHMC authorities’ failure to prevent encroachments on pavements, a division bench of the High Court on Friday directed the municipal commissioner to take steps ensuring that no footpaths were encroached in the city, particularly in the Siddiamber Bazar area.

Complying with an earlier direction, commissioner B Janardhan Reddy appeared before the bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice G Shyam Prasad which was dealing with a PIL filed by local resident Laxminivas Agarwal, who was appearing as party-in-person, complaining about encroachment of footpaths particularly in Siddiambar Bazar area by the shopkeepers, forcing people to walk on the main road risking their lives. He alleged that shopkeepers constructed staircases and ramps on the pavements. Pointing out the inaction of the GHMC authorities, he sought court directions for removal of such encroachments.

The commissioner filed a report explaining the steps taken by him for removal of encroachments on footpaths in the area.Advocate-general D Prakash Reddy told the court that the GHMC had already removed the encroachments in the area on December 7 and instructed the corporation’s local officials to keep a strict vigil on shopkeepers so that they would not occupy the pavements once again.

On the other hand, petitioner Agarwal pointed out that only three pan shops were removed from the pavement and the officials concerned had been adopting a selective approach to removing the encroachments in the area.

The bench directed the commissioner to place the list of encroachers in Siddiamber Bazar so that it could deal with them firmly since they had violated the assurance given to the court twice that they themselves would remove the encroachments. While adjourning the case to January 23 for further hearing, the bench dispensed with the presence of the commissioner in the case.