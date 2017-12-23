HYDERABAD: “Kill him like they killed the Warangal acid attackers,” says N Sai Kumar, oldest brother of Sandhya Rani. “We have no money to fight a case for years. She was the one feeding all of us.” Rani was on her way home to celebrate her younger brother’s birthday when she was attacked by Vanga Kartheek (28), a person known to her now for over a year through a mutual friend.

While undergoing treatment for nearly 80 per cent burn injuries at Gandhi hospital, Sandhya Rani woke up at 4:30 am, asked her brother for some water, and quietly passed away. Youngest of the six siblings, Rani was working with Lucky Traders, a few kilometres from her rented home in Shanti Nagar.

“She gave my mother Rs 500 on Thursday morning and asked her to buy biriyani and semiya kheer for everyone. It was Kiran’s birthday,” says Sai. The October rains had flooded the family home at Sathya Nagar forcing them to move into a rented house at Shanti Nagar, although temporarily.

“We wanted to build a new house here and get her married after that. Two of us brothers don’t earn much and another is unemployed. She earned Rs 10,000, but would give Rs 9,000 to our mother for family expenses,” he adds. Their father had passed away in recent months.

Vinod, her second eldest brother was the one who first received a call after Rani was attacked. She was conscious enough to provide bystanders with information to reach her family.“She had no relationships of any kind,” says Vinod responding to reports about the accused. “I saw the CCTV footage, he lured her to a spot where there was no CCTV camera, it was all pre-planned by him.”

“Rani was referred to me for this job by Kartheek,” says the owner of Lucky Traders V Jagan Reddy.

She worked there for the last 14 months. “A month after she joined, I fired Kartheek for other issues. They used to be in touch, but three days ago she complained of being harassed by him. I counselled him over phone and told him not to behave badly with anyone. He said he wanted her to return a phone that he had given her. She turned in her phone to me. I had asked him to come and collect it on Thursday, I didn’t expect things to turn out like this.”

‘It all happened within minutes’

The street behind Vidya Mandir High School has been freshly washed. Remains of Sandhya’s burnt salwar are piled up in the street corner with sand used to douse her flames. Residents of the street near Malkajgiri road were the first to respond to the crime.

“It all happened within a span of minutes,” recalls Shravan. He was a street away when he heard Rani’s cry for help.“I came running to see if there was some fight, but saw the girl on fire lying on the ground struglling for life. There were two others before me who were trying to douse the fire with sand,” he added.

By then the bystanders had already called for an ambulance that came half an hour later. The street was adequately lit at the time of the crime.“People did not know how to react to the situation,” says 70-year-old Alphonse, “I told them to pour water, then someone said we should not use water. There is a lady doctor who was watching the people helping Sandhya. She too said use water but no one did.”Finally, a girl from the next house came running with a blanket and wrapped the girl and put out the fire.”

No country for women

December 1, 2017: A 31-year-old married woman died receiving burn injuries after three persons threw acid on her face in Warangal. The three accused were nabbed by police.

July 18, 2017: A 22 year-old woman suffered serious burn injuries after she was attacked by throwing acid in Petbasheerabad police limits. The accused Pradeep was also co-worker.

November 18, 2016: A 23-year-old woman was hospitalised receiving minor burn injuries after a person known to her threw acid on her in Jeedimetla. Later, the accused was arrested.