HYDERABAD: Almost 23 months after Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar of the University of Hyderabad, allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room, the Cyberabad police is all set to submit final investigation report in the court. The police is likely to drop all charges against former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, UoH vice-chancellor P Appa Rao, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao and others who were charged with abetment to suicide under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act.

Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Friday said: ‘‘We were waiting for a report from the revenue department as to whether Rohith belonged to SC community or not,’’ he explained. He said the police had received a report from the Guntur district collector that Rohith didn’t belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. “Now we have written to our legal adviser for clarification. Once that comes, we will submit a final report,” Shandilya said responding to a query.