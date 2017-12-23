HYDERABAD: Twenty-two-year-old N Sandhya Rani, who was set afire on Thursday by her alleged stalker, died on Friday morning. Police, who nabbed the accused Thursday night, said that it was a pre-planned murder.

The accused, 28-year-old Sai Kartheek, has been charged with murder, assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and under sections of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. The DCP (north zone) B Sumathi said that the accused had been harassing the victim for the past few months, asking her to marry him. The two knew each other as they worked in the same office.

On Thursday, Sandhya Rani was on her way back to home after work when Kartheek intercepted her. He picked an argument with her after she refused to accept his marriage proposal.In the CCTV footage, Kartheek is seen carrying a bottle of petrol, which was allegedly set her ablaze. She sustained 65 per cent burns and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by victim’s mother, a case was registered. “We collected all possible evidence including CCTV footages from different places. It was found that the accused procured petrol from a filling station in Malkajgiri,’’ she said.Meanwhile, the family of Sandhya complained that the hospital staff have failed to provide timely and requisite treatment.

‘‘They also abused us, making unwanted comments on the incident,” said Savitri, her mother. “Early in the morning, Sandhya complained about severe chest pain. Minutes later, she passed away, ” said her mother. Post-mortem report says the burns damaged her respiratory system, leading to her death.