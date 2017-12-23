HYDERABAD: To facilitate proper regulation of traffic in connection with the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city on December 22 to 24, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao imposed traffic restrictions.

December 22, from 3.30 pm to 4.20 pm: Hyderabad Begumpet Airport - PNT Junction - Shyamlal Building - HPS - Begumpet Flyover - Greenlands Junction - CM’s Camp Office - Panjagutta flyover - Middle of the Panjagutta Flyover - Y Junction - NFCL Grave Yard - Times of India office - M.J. Engineering College - Srinagar ‘T’ Junction - Sagar Society ‘T’Junction - KBR Park - Cancer Hospital - TRS Bhavan - Orissa Island - Then immediate Right Turn - Residence, Road No.12, Banjara HIlls.

December 23 from 7.30 am to 8.30 am : Vice President’s residence, Road No 12, Banjara Hills to Begumpet airport -- Road No 12--Orissa Island-Cancer hospital-- NTR Trust Bhavan-- Sagar Society--Srinagar T junction-- NFCL-- Punjagutta flyover-- CM Camp office-- Greenland flyover-- Begumpet flyover-- Hyderabad Public school-- Airport Y junction. Begumpet Airport.