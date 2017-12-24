HYDERABAD: A day after the brutal murder of an HR manager of an MNC in broad daylight near Malkajgiri court in Neredmet police station limits, the police said they are still trying to unfold the conspiracy done by the accused and are in search of a few more accused other than the four surrendered persons. Speaking to Express, Kushaiguda ACP P Krishna Murthy said, “There is a big conspiracy behind the murder. We are in search of a few more accused and hopeful of unravelling in next two to three days.” Meanwhile, the Neredmet police did not confirm about the arrest of the four persons surrendered at the police station including prime accused G Vinay, who allegedly stabbed Chander first with a knife.

On Friday, when Chander Yamjala (32), a techie from Dilsukhnagar went to Malkajgiri court along with his parents to attend the proceedings in a case filed against him by his wife Suhasini alleging domestic violence, his two brothers-in-law, and their two friends attacked.When Chander came to the court, the parking was full and he parked his car two lanes away from the court.

After finishing the court proceedings and just before entering his car, G Vinay, his elder brother-in-law and the other three persons called Chander on the pretext of talking and immediately jumped onto him with knives and stabbed him multiple times, in front of his parents. The four accused fled from the spot and surrendered the same day and confessed to have committed the murder to take revenge on Chander for harassing Suhasini.