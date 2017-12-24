HYDERABAD: What is the difference between a woman urbanist and a man urbanist? This was the central question bounced around at the ‘Women as Urbanists’ session on day one of ‘Do Din 2017’ held at Hyderabad on Saturday. “Men will find it easier to go and say ‘adda lagao’ and get men to talk about politics. As a woman, it took me a while to blend in with these men. At that point, I cashed in on my privilege as an educated middle-class woman to treat me as an equal. A lot of these spaces are often not available for women,” said Tripta Chandola, post-doctoral fellow with Indian Institute for Human Settlements working with Delhi slums.

“Security has never been a concern for me as I have been working with these communities for a long time. As the working environment is not an empty space, people will respond if I give a shout. The density of people in the locality gives me the needed security,” she added.Sonal Shah, senior manager at the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India Programme, pointed out that there was a need to address the gender disparity in transport options for women in India.

“Women have to take care of household work and the trips are related to dropping kids at school or going to the market. They combine multiple trip chains in one trip. They also tend to find work closer to home, especially in lower income groups. Men get access to personal vehicles first. Also, there is an income differential in this,” said Sonal.

Speaking about her own experiences, Sonal said, “Many a times, I have found myself working with government or other professionals, mostly men. Transport is considered a sector for men and not necessarily for women. One is aware of this and constantly negotiate how you speak and how you assert yourself.”

Barefoot researchers raise voices from slums

Hyderabad: From having a 32 per cent immunization rate at their Kola Bandar slum in Mumbai, the barefoot researchers working with Pukar, a research collective, helped improve the immunization rate to 90 per cent. The barefoot researchers from slums teamed up to collect data to have a better understanding of their own surroundings. “We got in touch with authorities with our findings and helped set up medical camps across the slums. We were able to bring the immunization levels up from 32 to 90 per cent but our most pressing issue is water,” said Nizam Sheik, a member of Pukar. “There is a difference in the way the government treats slum and non-slum localities. If academic community really wish to help us, then they must include us in the decision-making processes,” said Boomikar.