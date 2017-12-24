HYDERABAD: About 25 beggars, who are currently housed at the special shelter homes maintained by the Telangana Prisons department, are unable to get back to their homes even after a month now. While the key reason being none of the families proving the identity of the beggars, few others have been left out as they still want to continue seeking alms.Four women beggars and 20 men beggars, who are housed at different prison campuses, say that they have been forcibly made to stay in the special shelter homes.

“I have been here for a month and they are not allowing me to get back to my family,” said 27-year-old Prem Singh, who was relocated for the second time on November 15. He alleged that he was mistaken as a beggar while standing at Domalguda crossroads. However, Sikander Malakar, a beggar who moved from Bihar to the city to earn a livelihood, has a different story to tell. He was not being sent home as he wished to continue with begging even after leaving the special home. “These people have stopped my business of earning through beggary,” he said, who is currently housed at Amma Nanna orphanage for destitute orphans in Choutupal. “Have I robbed or murdered anyone that I am being forced to stay in this place?” he rued.

Meanwhile, the Prisons department maintained that beggars without an identity could have criminal records, which would be a cause for concern when sent back. “We have referred a beggar to Abid’s police station for a background check. Once we ascertain the total number of beggars in the coming month, we will refer them to the police,” he added. “When there is no identity of a beggar, we try to contact the police station that falls within the limits of that particular locality. In some cases, we try to reach the police station. But even if it does not work, there is nothing we can do,” said K Subhash, deputy jailer of Telangana Prisons.

Second-timers locked up

Interestingly, the prisons department has put up an exclusive dormitory for second-time comers where they are locked up for the entire day. The dormitory is in the same special home for beggars located in the Chanchalguda Prison campus. A total of nine beggars, who are currently housed in the dormitory, are not only allowed to come out of the enclosed space during meals but also not allowed to relieve themselves.

“They have locked us here for five days now. Though there is a TV, there is nothing to do. At least earlier, I used to take care of the operations of the home,” said a gloomy K Satish. He was relocated to the shelter home a month ago and hopes to get employment under the job scheme as a petrol station attendant.