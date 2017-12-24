HYDERABAD: A taxi driver in Auckland, New Zealand hailing from Chanchalguda in the city was killed in a road accident in Auckland early Saturday morning. According to reports, the car crash was reported from Symonds Street between Karangahape road and Newton road in Auckland at 4.45 am on Saturday. It is believed that Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed Mahmoodi(29) was on his way to pick up passengers.

His car was reportedly rammed by a speeding black Mercedes that jumped a red light. Meanwhile, Charlie Dreaver, a resident of Auckland, has volunteered to help the family of Syed. After the news broke, Fazil Mohammad Khan, a social activist from Hyderabad Old City appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy in New Zealand on Twitter to make arrangements to send his body home. However, Charlie, who works as a radio journalist, was the first one to take notice of his tweet and respond. “I spoke to Syed’s brother, who is in Australia. He will be coming here and we will be providing him all the help,” she said in her reply.