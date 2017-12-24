HYDERABAD: A huge dustbin overflowing with garbage and lying on the main road in Mir Jumla area of Moghalpura is not only an eyesore but also creates traffic snarls. The narrow road in the congested area is connected to the road that leads to Charminar. Syed Nazamuddin, who resides near the place, said, “The road, which is usually busy with heavy traffic, is in a bad condition. On top of that, with a dustbin lying right at the corner and its garbage spilling, the commuters’ way is blocked. This results in traffic congestion.”

The residents in the surrounding areas say that they are irked by the dustbin lying there as it stinks which is unbearable. “We are compelled to bear the foul smell coming from the dustbin almost everyday. It has become a breeding place for mosquitoes and other insects which pose a major health hazard to us,” said another resident Mohd Ziyauddin Ahmad, who owns a shop near the place. A road opposite that, which is part of Talabkatta, is also badly maintained. The situation turns worse and gives road users a nightmarish experience as several buses heading to the prime localities of Old City pass through it.

Zeyad Ahmad, whose shop is on the main road, said, “Because of the road congestion, the air in the area is very dusty. Most of us who work in the surroundings of the main road inhale the dirt everyday.”

Moreover, some of the roads connecting Talabkatta are under construction and the works began last week.

Municipal corporator Amtul Aleem, when asked why the GHMC workers do not clear the dustbin everyday, said, “I am not even aware of a dustbin lying on the main road in my ward. If the residents provide me the details, I will immediately do something about it.”

During the rains, the situation gets even worse as the garbage is left unattended for weeks on those days. Residents say that the MLA, Mumtaz Ahmad Khan of AIMIM, during a visit to the area last week had promised that the dustbin would be cleaned at the earliest.